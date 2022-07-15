Be careful with big tent strategy: AMK delegate

SHAH ALAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders must be careful with the ‘big tent’ idea, said Sabah Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) delegate Mohd Raffi Jamaluddin.

“Our vision and mission in PH (Pakatan Harapan) is towards the people’s struggle. We have our own dignity and strength. Don’t let it be that because of the big tent idea, we are no longer seen as defending the people but trying to seize power.

“We do not want our vision and mission in fighting for the people to be mixed with personal affairs, like what happened with the Sheraton move previously. As someone young, it is disconcerting to hear that there are party members busy with the big tent approach so much so they ignore our struggle,” he said when debating the motions at the AMK National Congress 2021 and 2022 here today.

The big tent idea refers to the approach of holding negotiations with other political parties as a strategy to win the upcoming General Election (GE).

A delegate from Pahang, Chan Chuan Kuang, meanwhile, asked the government to expedite the tabling of the anti-party hopping bill, which was among the matters agreed upon in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the Federal Government and PH in Parliament.

He said the bill was important to regain the people’s trust in the country’s democratic system after a handful of Members of Parliament switched parties after winning (in the elections), thus affecting the country’s political, economic and social stability.

Meanwhile, AMK secretary Syukri Razak, when met by reporters, explained that the chaos during the registration of AMK delegates this morning was due to some of them not fulfilling the two main conditions for attending this year’s AMK National Congress.

He said the two conditions were that the branch delegates must have held their annual general meetings every year by submitting a report and properly adhering to the party’s election process.

Syukri said only 75 out of 222 branches were eligible to be delegates of the AMK National Congress 2021 and 2022.

He also said that observers were not allowed to attend today’s congress as the hall could only accommodate 400 delegates although a total of 675 delegates were eligible to attend.-Bernama