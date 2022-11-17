Be cautious of false news on social media: Annuar tells people

PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) has reminded the people to evaluate with caution information received and disseminated via social media during the final lap of the 15th general election campaign.

With 48 hours left for campaigning, irresponsible parties are disseminating false news to capture the attention of voters, he said.

“The challenge is to filter out all such (fake) news and not be easily influenced by them. Make comparisons and filter the news, don’t just accept what comes at the last minute,“ he told reporters after the Sekalung Budi MenKOMM programme here today.

Annuar said the government's official media outlets, namely Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) could play a role by checking the news that went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, he hopes that every project that has been drawn up by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) could be implemented according to the timeline set for the benefit of the people.

“I hope the Jalinan Digital Negara 1 and 2 can be implemented according to schedule and for the Point of Presence (PoP) project in 4,000 schools nationwide, we have issued work instructions to all contractors.

“Everything needs to be implemented by K-KOMM with full persistence because we have experienced personnel.

“I hope the minister who will replace me can continue the record of excellence,“ he said, adding that K-KOMM’s rebranding made the ministry one of the high-performing ministries.-Bernama