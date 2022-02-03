Be creative, innovative in year of change and fluctuation

PETALING JAYA: The Year of the Tiger will be favourable to business segments related to technology, creativity, and enterprises that implement innovative business models, according to feng shui masters. Generally, this year of the Water Tiger indicates fluctuation, movement, and inflation.

Two feng shui masters give their take on what the Water Tiger has in store for businesses and investors.

JANE HOR’S FORECASTS

Feng shui master Jane Hor said the 2022 forecast was calculated based on the bazi reading at the start of spring or Li Chun, which starts at 4.58 am Friday (Feb 4).

“This year’s bazi only contains earth, water and wood out of the five elements. Also, this year contains much indirect wealth or fluctuating money, it is known as pian cai in Chinese – indirect translation means unconventional wealth, illegitimate wealth, or fortunate gain.

“It means people will be in a gambling mood. They want to make money fast and involve many speculations. There will be many people investing in gold and foreign exchange. Since people want quick money in 2022, we will see many scamming activities,” she told SunBiz.

She advised speculators to be cautious in investments. The stock markets will look gloomy in early 2022 but will get better after August.

“In the beginning of spring, the wood element is the strongest. Wood-related industries – such as plantation, medical, pharmaceutical, education, and furniture – will see good performance. These sectors will gain more if they are involved in exporting their products.

“Water element industries such as tourism, aviation, export and import, will start to get better after August or autumn. This year’s bazi contains many tigers, means many people want to travel. Aviation and tourism industries will start to get better after August too,“ she said.

Earth element industries such as construction, real estate and property-related, architecture sectors will remain stable. Large earth element businesses will become stronger, while small businesses will become weaker.

“Agriculture and livestock-related industries have to be careful because the harvest will not be good and there will be a disease that attacks livestock in 2022.

“Fire element industries such as e-commerce, IT, infrastructure, communications will be stable and there will be no breakthrough. These industries will experience system failure or bugs during summer.

“Metal element industries, such as banking, finance, entertainment, will beset by problems, there will be many mergers and acquisitions in 2022. At the beginning of 2022, the metal element industry will deliver surfaced excellence performance. In July, uncertainties will emerge and much confusing information will disrupt the market,“ she said.

Hor said 2022 is a year favourable to teenagers, where YouTubers will be one of the booming markets.

“Businesses that provide services and products for this segment, will be booming with sales growth. Meanwhile, the years 2024 to 2043 will be the women consumers’ market, businesses with products and services catered to women will see rapid growth,“ she said.

On Covid-19, she said things will become better after August as well.

“We have no negotiation power and have to live with Covid-19 in 2022. It will still be a challenging year, we have to co-exist with it. In 2023 the wisdom star will be in control, Covid-19 should start to diminish in 2023,“ she added.

LOUIS LOH’S FORECAST

Feng shui master Louis Loh said e-commerce, fintech, pharmaceutical, medical, education technology, food technology, and logistics will be booming in 2022.

On the stock market, Loh said the best-performing stocks will come from the technology and pharmaceutical companies.

“Based on Mother Earth Sutra, the Year of the Tiger seems to perform better than 2021 (Year of the Ox). However, sudden changes will occur at any time of the year. The sutra indicates that the six domestic animals, also known as all our assets and belongings, will suffer from losses. Simply put, things will look calm and nice on the surface, but do not be deceived by appearances because there is a hidden danger.

“In I-Ching reading, there will be a global market crash within 36 months from the start of spring or Li Chun. According to the bazi reading, inflation is imminent as it shows too much money was printed and circulating in the market but has no value. It means inflation will worsen this year.

Loh said the cryptocurrency and stock markets might have huge changes, hence he advised investors to increase cash flow and refrain from following the trend – for example, do not panic buy and sell.

“The majority of businesses here are SME (small and medium enterprises), they thought the business landscape will back to the pre-Covid time, it is impossible as things and consumer behaviours have changed.

“Especially as Period Nine is approaching. People have adapted to work from home, virtual meetings, and e-commerce. These are acquired habits in the last two years. Business models have to adapt to changes in people behaviours,“ he said.

In feng shui, Loh said, Period Nine starts from 2024 to 2043, which means fire element representing the technology and virtual era. It is a breakthrough period and the world is shifting to a new order, some business segments prosper some are failing.

Loh said businesses should adapt to new technology, new culture, and new market.

“It is a transition to period nine. Businesses have to be specific in everything they do such as creating content, conducting data analysis, and collecting consumer data.

“Non-fungible token, metaverse, and cryptocurrency will be matured in three years. If a business is willing to be connected to these areas, it will be a pioneer in its industry. Still, many businesses are still adopting a wait-and-see attitude. Augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, and extended reality will be a new world order. Businesses have to create for the future.”

Loh refers to the Mother Earth Sutra, Bazi, and I Ching or Yi Jing to calculate the forecast for 2022.