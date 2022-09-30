‘Be more proactive with disaster management’

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor State government, through its Disaster Management Committee has issued an order to all district disaster management committees, state and federal government agencies to take proactive measures and be prepared for the “Northeast Monsoon Season 2022/2023”.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government has also distributed equipment for temporary relief centres such as tents, blankets, mattresses, pillows and other basic equipment to all districts, to ensure immediate assistance to disaster victims.

“Learning from the experience of the major floods that occurred in December 2021, the state government is mobilising 15,972 personnel from various state and federal agencies with a strength of 2,611 assets and machinery,” he said at the two-day state disaster simulation and training exercise in Shah Alam yesterday.

“The assets and machinery include boats, four-wheel-drive vehicles, lorries, jet skis, excavators, skylifts, Fire Response Team, trash compactors, roro barrels, backhoes, water pumps, static tanks, grabber cranes, road sweepers, tippers and others are on standby mode, to ensure readiness for any possible disaster.”

The exercise was attended by 343 participants representing 67 state and federal agencies. It focuses on communication management, which is among the biggest inter-agency challenges during disasters.

Amirudin said the Asia Pacific region is vulnerable to natural disasters and has recorded 100 incidents in the last 10 years.

“I suggest that initiatives like be carried out from time to time so that the community can adapt to any disaster caused by climate change.

“The initiatives we are implementing are in line with the provisions contained in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030).”

He hoped that the initiatives would increase the state’s ability to overcome any unforeseen events.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Muslim Consumer Association wants the government to prepare a checklist for meal requirements and other appropriate special assistance needs during disasters.

Its chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan said the checklist will make it easier for the government to monitor all the items needed (in the event of a) disaster.

The checklist could also help volunteers and NGOs formulate strategies to lend a helping hand.

Every year, the Malaysia Muslim Consumer Association’s welfare unit distributes over 100,000 boxes of aid in the form of food and necessities.

“We had obsrved that (during the flood disaster) last year, many civil servants who were supposedly responsible for making decisions at critical moments opted to go on leave instead of going down to the affected areas to help the people in distress. The prime minister must address this matter.”

Nadzim also felt the need for members of the public to be trained in disaster-preparedness.

“Each family must have an action plan that involves self-rescue if a disaster occurs in their area,”

As a precautionary measure, Nadzim said the people should be given training to face disasters like floods.

“In the meantime, the coordination between government agencies, private and NGOs needs to be improved, so that aid can be delivered to groups (that really need it).