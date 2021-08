KANGAR: Every individual in the community must act responsibly by complying with standard operating procedures (SOP) to help contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Perlis.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man(pix) said there were still a handful of undisciplined individuals violating the SOPs and this has had a negative impact, including contributing to the increase of positive cases in Perlis of late.

“Each individual must have a sense of responsibility, and as elected representatives, we must also play our part in reminding the community on the importance of adhering to the SOPs,” he said at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly meeting at the State Assembly Complex here today.

Azlan was responding to a supplementary question by Nor Azam Karap (PKR-Kuala Perlis) on measures taken by the authorities on individuals who continue to violate SOPs set by the government to contain the pandemic.

The menteri besar said ensuring compliance was not an easy task as the state government had little authority over the matter.

He said SOPs were under the purview of the federal government and enforced by the police, and lack of enforcement personnel made it harder for house-to-house checks.

“And that is why the community must act responsibly when to comes matters concerning SOP,” he added. -Bernama