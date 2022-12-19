Be vigilant, avoid high-risk areas during monsoon season: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today called on all quarters to be vigilant and avoid high-risk areas during the floods and monsoon season.

He also instructed all local authorities to monitor and increase safety precautions at recreational and resort areas in their respective states.

“The House (of Representatives) would like to convey our condolences to all individuals and families of victims involved in the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor, on Dec 16.

“The House is deeply affected and saddened by the tragedy involving 94 people comprising Malaysian citizens including children, as well as foreign nationals,” he said when giving a briefing on the landslide at the First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Parliament here today.

Anwar said based on the National Disaster Management (NADMA) report, as soon as the distress call on the tragedy was received at 2.23 am, coordination between the relevant agencies was promptly made.

He said the rescue team arrived at the scene at 2.58 am and managed to rescue the first victim within an hour.

So far, 61 people had been rescued, 24 were found dead, while nine others still missing.

Following the tragedy, Anwar said the government had announced immediate assistance of RM1,000 to each survivor, and RM10,000 to each family of the victim who perished.

Almost 700 members from 16 federal and state government agencies were involved in the search and rescue operations and management as soon as the Control Post on Scene was opened until today.

“Therefore, the House also wishes to extend our appreciation and thanks to all rescue agencies at Ground Zero, especially the Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Police, Armed Forces, Civil Defence Forces, RELA, and special teams such as SMART, STORM, MUST, PGA and the K9 team,” he said.

Also involved were the Health Ministry, Information Department, Social Welfare Department, Mineral and Geoscience Department, Public Work Department, Hulu Selangor Municipal Council, the Selangor government, Telekom Malaysia and other agencies.

Anwar also expressed gratitude to the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who visited the operation centre yesterday, as well as Cabinet ministers and other parties who went to the ground to offer their assistance and services.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said continuous rain was expected to continue to persist over the east coast of the peninsula and eastern Sabah from Dec 17, as reported by the Meteorological Department.

The House also conveyed condolences to the family of Nur Hilwa Edrea Mohd Hariz Zaifan, a two-year-old girl who became the first victim of the Northeast Monsoon in Terengganu.-Bernama