JOHOR BAHRU: The joy of two friends at the beach turned into tragedy when one of them drowned while another went missing at Pantai Batu Layar, near Kota Tinggi, today

Sebana Cove Fire and Rescue Station commander, Mohd Khairul Sufian Dahari said the body of Muhamad Hariz Farhat Omar, 23, was found stuck between rocks about 30 metres from the beach by the public at about 11.16 am before being brought to shore.

“The distress call was received at 10.59 am and besides 18 personnel and a number of rescue vehicles, a boat was also rushed to the scene of the incident.

“Meanwhile, his friend, Muhammad Hibatullah Hakim Razak, 23, is still missing,” he added.

Mohd Khairul said both victims were believed to be swimming while the water was receding but were then swept away by the currents,” he said in a statement here today.

The search and rescue operation was conducted within a 500-metre radius from the beach where Muhammad Hibatullah Hakim was reported missing with the assistance of Marine Police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Muhamad Hariz Farhat was pronounced dead by the medical team and was brought to Kota Tinggi Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi police chief, Supt Hussin Zamora, when contacted, confirmed the incident. — Bernama