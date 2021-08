KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two local men and a foreigner on suspicion of smuggling beer, with unpaid tax worth RM972,729, in raids carried out around Petaling Jaya and Subang Jaya, here, yesterday.

In a statement today, General Operations Force Central Brigade commander, SAC Muhammad Abdul Halim, said the suspects, aged 28 to 58, were in possession of 631 boxes of beer.

He said that in the first raid they seized 230 boxes of beer of various types, believed to be unpaid tax, three vehicles believed to be used in smuggling activities and four mobile phones.

Muhammad said that in the second raid, police also confiscated 401 boxes of beer of various types, believed with unpaid tax.

The total amount seized was 11,827 cans and bottles containing from four per cent to 40 per cent alcohol, involving 6,338 litres.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967, while the raid succeeded in crippling an alcohol distribution syndicate operating in multi-storey houses around the Klang Valley. — Bernama