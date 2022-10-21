Belgian coach Ferrera replaces Lennon at Cypriot side Omonia

NICOSIA: Belgian coach Yannick Ferrera has replaced sacked former Celtic boss Neil Lennon (pix) as coach of Cypriot team Omonia Nicosia, the club said Friday.

Ferrera takes over on a contract until mid-2024 after Lennon was dismissed on Tuesday after just seven months in charge.

The 42-year-old Ferrera started his coaching career in 2004, with the Anderlecht youth team that nurtured the talent of Belgian internationals Romelu Lukaku and Adnan Januzaj.

He went on to manage Belgian top-flight sides Charleroi and Standard Liege and coached Saudi club Al-Fateh for three years until last January.

Lennon, 51, stepped into the Omonia job in March, his first time managing a club outside Britain and his first job after departing Celtic in 2021.

Lennon was axed despite leading the Cypriot side to cup victory last season and Europa League qualification.

The Northern Irishman paid the price for winning just three league games this campaign.

Omonia have lost all four matches so far in Group E of the Europa League, which also includes Manchester United and Real Sociedad.-AFP