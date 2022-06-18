Belgian government agrees on 4-day workweek

BRUSSELS: The Belgian government coalition announced on Friday that it has agreed on labour law reform introducing, among others, the possibility of a four-day workweek, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The so-called “employment deal” aims to provide more flexibility and freedom in working conditions with the objective to raise the employment rate in the adult population by over 80 per cent by 2030 from the current 70.6 per cent.

As the most important aspect of the reform, Belgium would reduce the full-time workweek from five days to four by keeping the same number of weekly hours.

In practical terms, people with the standard Belgian contract, if they wish to, could work 10 hours every day instead of eight hours for having an extra day off each week in return.

People would be also allowed to choose other options, such as taking an entire week off or alternating working hours each week.

The deal also seeks to reinforce the rights of the most vulnerable employees, such as platform workers, and proposes a collective agreement in e-commerce.

It also encourages workers in advancing with their careers by granting the right to five paid days for training and supporting the transition between two jobs.

The bill based on the agreement has yet to pass in the federal parliament.-Bernama