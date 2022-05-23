Belgium imposes 3-week quarantine on Monkeypox patients

BRUSSELS: Belgium on Monday required people diagnosed with monkeypox to observe a three-week quarantine, Anadolu Agency reported, quoting health authorities.

People showing symptoms of monkeypox must immediately go to a hospital’s emergency room, according to the guidelines of the Risk Assessment Group, a council of health authorities representing the federal government and regions.

Four cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed so far in Belgium, with all related to a festival that took place earlier this month in the city of Antwerp.

Since the beginning of May, several monkeypox cases have been detected in the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, and France, as well as Canada, Australia, and the United States.

Monkeypox is a virus transmitted to humans from animals, with symptoms including fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.-Bernama