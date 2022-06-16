Bella case: Judge advises prosecution, defence to cooperate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court judge today advised the prosecution and defense in the case of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali(pix) to cooperate well in sharing information related to case management including the coordination of witnesses.

Izralizam Sanusi said matters related to the coordination of witnesses were a normal process in court.

“As we all know the selection of witnesses offered by the prosecution is at the discretion of the prosecution, the prosecution can arrange (witnesses), who can be called and who can be offered,“ he said before the trial of Siti Bainun’s case continued today.

Earlier, Izralizam asked the prosecution how many more witnesses would be called to testify and Deputy Public Prosecutor Zilfinaz Abbas replied “about 10 witnesses”.

A total of eight prosecution witnesses have testified in the case and today the eighth witness, legal research officer at a law firm, Suhana Zam, 40, will be cross-examined by the defence.

Siti Bainun, 30, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of neglect and abusing a 13-year-old girl with Down Syndrome known as Bella, to the point of causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

She is charged with committing the act at a condominium in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021 under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both on conviction.

The trial before Judge Izralizam continues.-Bernama