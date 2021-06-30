Beneficiaries express relief over i-Citra initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to continue with the withdrawal of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) known as the i-Citra initiative to ensure people’s survival during these trying times has been met with a huge sigh of relief.

The fund was designed as retirement money and for future use, but when the people are left with limited options to continue with their livelihoods which are severely affected when they lost their jobs due to the onslaught of Covid-19, the i-Citra withdrawal is among the much-awaited solutions.

i-Citra is a continuation of the previous EPF withdrawal initiatives known as i-Lestari and i-Sinar.

Bernama met with people who expressed their gratitude for the EPF withdrawal initiative which is included under the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday(June 27) allowing contributors to withdraw RM5,000 from their retirement fund starting August which will be split into five months at RM1,000 a month.

Haspaizi Mohd Zain, 38, a private sector employee, said i-Citra was an approach that could save the people who are facing a difficult point in their life, adding that the initiative would help households and indirectly spur the economy.

“Of course, the i-Citra withdrawal can be used to cover daily needs, house and car repayments or the like as many of us have been affected by loss of income and pay cuts,” he said.

Meanwhile, a single mother, Siti Ainiza Kamsari, 52, said although she might have to limit her household expenses, RM1,000 monthly withdrawal would still help her to sustain her livelihood.

“As a single mother of six children, all of whom are still studying at tertiary level and secondary schools, I am still very grateful, Alhamdulillah.

“The RM1,000 is definitely not enough. But it doesn’t matter, we will continue to save and survive,“ she said.

Another beneficiary Roslan Rusly, 37, a public relations officer said he would use the money for urgent needs, adding the money could also be used as emergency savings. -Bernama