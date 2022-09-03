Benefits of retaining older workers

THE International Labour Organisation predicts that by 2025, the proportion of elderly people over the age of 55 years in Asia will hit 21%. Many countries have estimated the proportion of the older population and have planned to deal with an aging society. For example, Malaysia is expected to become an aged society in 2044, while Thailand will be an aged society in 2023.

An increasing number of elderly people will have an impact on labour shortage and the nation’s productivity. However, elderly people in the 21st century can probably continue working because they are healthier than they were in the past few decades.

The challenge of managing an aging workforce is how to motivate them to remain at work. Although organisations have delayed the retirement period (e.g. from 55 to 60 years), many older workers still choose to retire early.

The reasons why elderly people should keep working are as follows:

To avoid labour shortage

The number of younger workers with the right competencies is not enough to replace the retirement of Baby Boomers. Consequently, the nation’s productivity will decrease. To sustain high productivity levels in an aged society, productive older workers should postpone their retirement.

To maintain human capital

Human capital encompasses knowledge, skills and abilities that enable individuals to achieve high productivity. Normally, experienced workers contribute to organisational success. Thus, the retirement of competent older workers will result in the loss of human capital.

To gain sufficient income

In developing countries, many elderly people do not receive financial security. Providing elderly people with job opportunities will help them gain sufficient income for living expenses so they do not have to rely on other family members or government agencies.

To fulfil social needs

Retirees can feel lonely, and this can affect their mental health. Social interaction at the workplace will keep them happy. Having a job will allow them to have a sense of purpose in life.

Hence, the employment of older workers can benefit them, the organisation, and the country as a whole. Therefore, age-friendly employment strategies need to be implemented to attract older workers to continue working.

For instance, the organisation should eliminate bias towards older workers. Most people perceive that older workers are less motivated and are slow at their tasks. Hence, the organisation should have a better understanding of the potential of older workers at the workplace.

A combination of younger workers and older workers will provide the organisation with the opportunity to accomplish organisational goals because different generations with different competencies can share experiences and expertise with each other. Besides that, flexible work schedules or reduced working days should be allocated for older workers so they can remain productive at work.

Assoc Prof Dr Phathara-on Wesarat and Assoc Prof Dr Direak Manmanah, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prince of Songkla University (Pattani Campus), Thailand. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com