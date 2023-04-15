Benita's 'Sepatu Raya' programme brings Raya joy to 50 underprivileged children

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) brought festive cheer to 50 children from Pertubuhan Pusat Jagaan Baitul Hidayah, Puchong, by taking them on a shopping outing to buy Raya shoes today.

The shopping outing was made possible by the ‘Sepatu Raya’ programme organised by the Association of Women and Wives of Bernama Employees (Benita) and funded by contributions from Bernama staff.

Assadiqah Muhd Mustafa, 15, said she was very happy and grateful for Benita’s concern for the less fortunate which gave them the opportunity to experience the joy of celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“I am grateful to Allah because there are still many people who are concerned and have come forward to help us, and I would like to thank Bernama for putting smiles on our faces by giving us new shoes,” she said when met at the Sepatu Raya programme at a Bata store in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here.

Bernama chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin and Benita chairman Hazimah Samin were also present to help the children choose their shoes.

Meanwhile, Hazimah said since 2012, the Sepatu Raya programme has become an annual tradition for Benita, with each year an orphanage being chosen to receive the donation.

“We believe in sharing my rezeki with others, especially the needy, including orphans and the poor.

“Hopefully, this donation will bring cheer to these children for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations,” she said. -Bernama