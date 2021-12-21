Bentong chalet tragedy: Body of women found, two more still missing

BENTONG: The body of a woman, believed to be one of the three individuals who went missing after being swept away by strong river currents near a chalet in Bentong, Pahang, was found this morning.

Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Station chief Yusri Abdullah Sani said the body was found at 10.15 am and the search and rescue (SAR) team took about half an hour to remove the victim who was buried under the pile of logs and sand at station two (the area where victims of the tragedy are believed to be).

“Today, the team will use two excavators to locate the victims who are feared missing,” he told Bernama at the scene.

Yusri said so far, the SAR team had marked three stations for the operation where station one was believed to be the location where the six-year-old boy Emanuel Chang went missing while station three is located on the river bank.

Last Saturday, over 30 individuals including nine children faced anxious moments when they were caught in the mudslide while visiting a chalet near Bentong.

Besides the boy, a couple, Bobby Lim Yoke Hoong and Yap Koon Lau were also reported missing in the tragedy.-Bernama