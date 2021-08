KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) sealed their eighth straight Super League title in style, courtesy of prolific Brazilian striker Bergson da Silva’s first-half hat-trick en route to sinking Sri Pahang FC 3-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

The Southern Tigers notched their 16th win in 20 matches to go 14 points clear of second-placed Terengganu FC and, thus, lift the title with two matches in hand. JDT now have 51 points while Terengganu, who have a game in hand, are on 37 points.

Bergson, 30, exploded with the goals in the ninth, 41st and 45th minutes.

His first came when he pounced on a mistake by Pahang centreback Mohammad Zazrir Naim Abdul Rani while his second came when he connected beautifully with a cross from outside the box by Safiq Rahim.

Bergson then played a one-two with another import player Gonzalo Cabrera before thundering the ball past Pahang goalkeeper Muhammad Daniel Wafiuddin Sa'dun to complete his second hat-trick for this season. -Bernama