Berjaya Air to rebrand airline through various promotions

PETALING JAYA: As part of its rebranding effort, Berjaya Air is launching a campaign to raise awareness of the airline by promoting its flights, destinations, products and in-flight services.

Its Group Aviation CEO, Datuk Captain Chester Voo said: “In preparation for the highly anticipated arrival of our newest addition, we need to build a strong presence on our social media platform to gain the attention of our existing and potential customers.

“We will showcase our new on-board features and introduce our pilots, cabin crew, operation staff, in-flight services and new destinations,” he said.

In July, Berjaya Air signed a Heads of Agreement to purchase two ATR 72-600 aircraft that will be configured in an “All-Business Class” layout. It is part of ATR’s new HighLine premium collection of cabin interiors.

Delivery of the aircraft is scheduled for 2025 and 2026 and aims to provide passengers with a unique VIP experience. The airline will operate the most environmentally friendly regional aircraft available from its main base at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

Voo was CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) from June 2020 until December last year and has three decades of aviation industry experience.

He led the aviation safety regulator through the Covid-19 crisis and helped it regain its Category 1 rating from the US Federal Aviation Administration. This enabled Malaysian carriers to enter and add flights to the US.

Voo commenced his career as a pilot with Malaysia Airlines (MAS) in 1993 and joined AirAsia in 2008, where he was involved in flight operations before joining CAAM.