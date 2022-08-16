Berjaya Food Q4 net profit more than doubles to RM40.66m

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd’s (BFood) net profit more than doubled to RM40.66 million in the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022, from RM14.27 million a year ago in tandem with the higher revenue recorded coupled with the turnaround in Kenny Rogers Roasters’ (KRR) performance.

Revenue soared 61% to RM291.27 million compared with RM180.72 million in the previous year’s corresponding quarter, mainly due to higher same-store-sales growth, particularly from the existing Starbucks café outlets as well as the new Starbucks café outlets opened during the financial year.

For the full year, BFood’s net profit more than doubled to RM122.74 million from RM47.11 million last year, while revenue grew 39% to RM997.74 million from RM717.34 million mainly due to the higher same-store-sales growth, particularly from the existing Starbucks café outlets as well as the contribution from the new Starbucks café outlets opened during the financial year and the turnaround of KRR’s business performance.

The board has declared a fourth interim dividend of 2.0 sen per share for the financial year to be payable on Sept 22, 2022. The total dividend declared for the financial year amounted to 5.50 sen single-tier dividend per share.

The group expects Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Co Sdn Bhd to maintain its revenue growth momentum and anticipates that the operating results to remain satisfactory in the ensuing financial year.

BFood CEO Datuk Sydney Quays said: “It was certainly a year of success and progress for the group despite facing the operational headwinds. We will continue to work hard towards sustaining our growth momentum as we enter the new financial year”.