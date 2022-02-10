Berjaya Sompo introduces Sompo TravelSafe

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Sompo Insurance Bhd has introduced Sompo TravelSafe, a comprehensive travel policy that helps policyholders travel with ease by providing coverage for Covid-19 related events.

Sompo TravelSafe coverage plans are available for both international and domestic travel.

Berjaya Sompo CEO Tan Sek Kee said the group always strive to provide insurance solutions for everyone’s peace of mind through quality service anytime, anywhere.

“It is the right time for us to introduce Sompo TravelSafe as Covid-19 has become a new norm, but we understand that people are still concerned about contracting the virus. Sompo TravelSafe is designed to provide policyholders with protection resulting from Covid-19 related diagnosis,” Tan said in a statement.

The Covid-19 coverage provided by Sompo TravelSafe includes medical and hospitalisation expenses up to RM500,000, overseas quarantine allowance, loss of deposit or cancellation, travel curtailment, as well as emergency medical evacuation and repatriation.

“The policy also provides coverage for individuals travelling locally, and in the event of bodily injury, disability or death caused solely by violent, accidental, external, and visible means during the trip. The premium for a domestic travel plan starts from RM9, while the premium for international travel starts from RM28,“ he said.