Berjaya Starbucks, Majoriti 7 team up to serve piping hot news and brews

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd wholly owned subsidiary Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd and Star Media Group’s Malay-language publication Majoriti 7 have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU), whereby Starbucks customers will be handed a copy of the weekender when they get their cup of coffee at selected outlets in the Klang Valley.

Majoriti 7 product lead Chung Eng Lee said besides intriguing stories, Majoriti 7 offers brands a new platform that connects them directly with their intended audience.

“Starbucks is known the world over for its dedication to the craft of producing high quality brews while Majoriti 7 is committed to delivering a mix of perspective and lifestyle features that resonate with both our partners and consumers alike. We look forward to adding value for brands by being the platform where they are able to showcase their own distinguishing attributes to Starbucks and our partners’ discerning affluent customers,” said Chung.

Starbucks Malaysia managing director Datuk Sydney Quays said the company is offering its customers with the availability of Majoriti 7 at its stores. Majority 7 is available every Thursday. The publication is also available at selected 7-Eleven outlets for RM8 per copy.