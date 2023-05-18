Berjaya tower run expected to draw international professionals

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corporation Berhad, in collaboration with Ultra Sports Adventure Sdn Bhd, will launch the highly anticipated inaugural Berjaya Times Square Tower Run.

The historic event, scheduled for July 23, will see the participation of both amateurs and professionals from around the world as they compete in a challenging vertical race, ascending one of Kuala Lumpur’s most iconic landmarks.

With a towering height of 185m, the course will be an unparalleled test of endurance and stamina for participants, encompassing 47 floors and over 1,061 steps.

The tower run is divided into four categories – men’s open, women’s open, men’s veteran and women’s veteran.

To add more excitement to the event, there will also be separate men’s and women’s categories, exclusively for Berjaya Group staff.

Berjaya Corporation Berhad Corporate Communications deputy general manager Giam Say Khoon said: “We are proud to be the title sponsor for this run, which promises to be one of the most exciting sporting events of the year.

“Thanks to the sponsorship given to World No. 1 tower runner Soh Wai Ching by founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan through Better Malaysia Foundation, we hope to introduce tower running as a professional sport for all Malaysians. It also reflects our commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging active participation in physical fitness.”

In addition to Berjaya Times Square as the venue sponsor, Berjaya Hotels and Resorts has signed up as the official hotel partner for the tower run, offering special room rates for participants and their families.

Each participant will be given a racing kit containing various goodies, deals as well as an opportunity to participate in a lucky draw sponsored by 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad, Country Farm Organics, Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company, Cosway (M) Sdn Bhd, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Berjaya Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Sdn Bhd, Berjaya Sompo Insurance Berhad, U Mobile and Berjaya Times Square Theme Park.

Avid road runners are encouraged to take part, as the run, amid a stunning backdrop of Kuala Lumpur city’s skyline, promises participants an unforgettable experience.

For more information and to register, visit https://checkpointspot.asia/event/bts-tower-run.