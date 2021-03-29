Bersatu assemblymen boycott Penang govt’s engagement session

GEORGE TOWN: All four Penang Bersatu state assemblymen boycotted a state government-organised engagement session with state elected representatives here today.

The four assemblymen were Dr Afif Bahardin (Seberang Jaya), Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sungai Acheh), Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Bertam) and Zolkifly Md Lazim (Teluk Bahang).

In a joint statement issued today, the four said cited unfairness on the part of the state government in withdrawing allocations of RM60,000 for Opposition assemblymen through a letter issued on Feb 19.

“The allocations are important for elected representatives to implement infrastructure projects for the people, but the state government chose to play politics and act unprofessionally against Opposition assemblymen without considering the challenges being faced by the people,” the statement read.

The two-day engagement session beginning today was organised to enable state councillors to provide updates on developments and implementation of policies and projects under their respective portfolios, this after the State Legislative Assembly session originally scheduled for April was suspended following the Proclamation of Emergency in January this year.

The Penang state legislative assembly comprises 19 DAP assemblymen, PKR (12), Bersatu (4), Umno (2), Amanah (2) and Pas (1). — Bernama