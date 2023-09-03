Bersatu files bid to unfreeze bank accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has filed an application for a judicial review to challenge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) decision to freeze its bank accounts for investigation purposes.

The application was filed by Datuk Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on behalf of the political party at the High Court here yesterday through Messrs Chetan Jethwani & Co.

They named MACC’s chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and 19 others as the first to 20th respondents.

They claimed that the decision to freeze its bank accounts was done in bad faith.

They also claimed that the commission had abused its powers by conducting selective political prosecution against the leadership of Bersatu, Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Muhyiddin.

They also sought a declaration from the court against the MACC, that the commission should not follow the directives of the leaders of the ruling party who are in the government or follow the directives of the prime minister and/or deputy prime minister by enlisting the MACC officers to initiate investigation against Bersatu, causing the issuance of an alleged wrongful freezing order.

According to the court document, the Bersatu president was also seeking an interim order that allows him to move freely and make all trips abroad without restrictions.

Muhyiddin is scheduled for a trip to London on April 14 and 15 as a keynote speaker at the 1st Annual Conference of the Global Council for Political Renewal (GCPR).

According to the application, the immigration had recently imposed a travel ban on Muhyiddin “illegally and without any reasonable grounds” and without being served with any formal notice.

It claimed the travel ban was imposed because Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim worries that Muhyiddin would appear at an international forum talking about political changes that would touch on developments in Malaysia.

The applicant (Muhyiddin) claimed that there was an effort to accuse or link him or Bersatu with corruption and abuse of power.

Thus, Muhyiddin is also seeking another certiorari order to quash the immigration’s travel ban on him.

The party also claimed that the MACC has detained and charged its members and third parties to threaten them and influence them to associate Muhyiddin or Bersatu with fabricated offences.

Apart from that, Bersatu is also seeking an order of certiorari to quash the freezing orders issued to the party under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 to its bank accounts and to revoke it according to the court document.

The Bersatu leader also wants the MACC to unfreeze a sum of RM4.354 million for the expenses, operations and management of the party, and a court order for a mandamus for the MACC officers to abide by the purpose and spirit of the law in investigative procedures and processes of MACC in a fair and just manner.

Further, he is seeking a declaration that as a validly registered political party, Bersatu has rights that are protected under the Federal Constitution and that its fundamental rights should not be infringed wrongfully for collateral purposes. -Bernama