IPOH: Bersatu has proposed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob several names deemed suitable to fill the post of minister or deputy minister in his Cabinet.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) said the names were finalised at the party’s Supreme Leadership Council meeting recently.

“I believe the Prime Minister will make a wise decision and bring the proposed names to the Agong for consideration. If the process runs smoothly, the Prime Minister will soon announce it.”

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Chenderiang assemblyman, said this at a virtual press conference after attending the opening of the State Assembly sitting, which was graced by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

When asked whether he would be sad if not appointed as deputy prime minister, Ahmad Faizal said his focus now is on discharging his duties as an elected representative of the people.

“Everybody knows that I was once the Menteri Besar of Perak and that I do not hold that post anymore, I believe that everyone can see that I am not sad.

“In fact, I am eager to serve the people in whatever capacity. Now I am back in my capacity as Tambun Member of Parliament and Chenderiang assemblyman,” he said.

Last Monday, Ismail Sabri announced that his Cabinet line-up would be announced this week after obtaining consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. -Bernama