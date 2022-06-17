Bersatu is part of my identity, says Azmin

PETALING JAYA: Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali(pix) has announced his commitment to Bersatu.

This comes after Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin dismissed suggestions that Azmin was planning to quit the party.

Azmin, who is also the Senior Minister in charge of International Trade and Industry, stressed that Bersatu’s principles are part of his identity.

“Bersatu has the Malay and bumiputera identity at its core to protect Malays and Islam. However, as a forward-looking political platform, Bersatu also embraces the reality that Malaysia is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country.

“Bersatu has shown courage by performing a paradigm shift by amending its constitution to celebrate multiculturalism.

“I will continue to work with all Bersatu members for a clean and transparent government that has integrity and is committed to good governance for the good of all Malaysians,“ he said in a statement today.

Last month, Ampang MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin quit Bersatu to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia.