Bersatu leadership rejects Muhyiddin's resignation as party president

KUALA LUMPUR: A special meeting of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) today unanimously rejected the resignation of the party’s president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in a statement said this was because the MPT felt that the charges levelled against Muhyiddin were in his capacity as Bersatu president, and not personal.

He urged all Bersatu members and supporters to remain patient and calm during testing times for the party and its president.

Hamzah in the statement also congratulated the newly-formed Srikandi Muda wing, which held its first convention yesterday.

The special MPT meeting was chaired by Muhyiddin. -Bernama