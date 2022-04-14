Bersatu open to discussions with other political parties

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is still open to discussions with other political parties in facing the 15th General Election (GE15), says its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said discussions were still going on with like-minded parties to achieve victory in GE15.

“I think that during this fasting month, the discussions are a bit slow. But after Raya when the situation permits and if any of the parties are keen or interested to at least meet up and discuss the strategies in facing the elections in a united manner and avoid contesting against each other in the alliance, we can work towards this.

“This does not depend on my side alone but it would be better if the other parties agree that this step is apt for us to win in the coming GE,“ he told the media after chairing the National Recovery Council meeting, here, today.

Last April 2, Muhyiddin in his Facebook post after the Johor State Election, said that he was approached by a number of political party leaders who opined that it would be better that the political parties other than Barisan Nasional to forge another political cooperation to avoid multi-cornered contests in GE15.-Bernama