KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and fellow component parties in Perikatan Nasional will continue to work with the government to help realise the country’s recovery efforts until the next general election.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddn Yassin(pix) until then (general election), party members must begin preparations by focusing on efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroots and to avoid squabbles.

“Avoid feelings of envy and jealousy, consolidate unity, forge stronger cooperation and enhance efforts to make Bersatu as the people’s party of choice.

“When that time (general election) comes, Perikatan Nasional, with me as chairman, will be contesting. InsyaAllah, with the people’s support, we will make a comeback,” he said in his speech at the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations streamed live on Facebook yesterday.

The former prime minister, who is now National Recovery Council chairman, said cooperation among PN component parties must be strengthened, especially at the division and branch levels.

“Our policy is that we should not be alone when facing the elections. We need the support of Perikatan Nasional component parties and other alliance parties to win the (general) election and form the government,” he said.

Muhyiddin also wants Bersatu to prove that the party practised a different political culture and that its leadership values were based on integrity and trust which do not condone corruption and abuse of power.

“Our politics is politics of service. The politics of caring. The politics of service to the people regardless of race and religion. Our politics is not politics of envy and jealousy. It is not extreme racial politics. It is not about being antagonistic, being greedy and power crazy,” he said.

“We do not meddle in matters of the court. We respect the principle of the separation of powers between the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary. We are also committed to the institutional reform agenda that guarantees good governance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also announced the set up of the Bersatu Leadership Academy, which will hold a series of training sessions based on the spirit and values of the party.

“The academy will also focus on the national spirit based on Islam that cares for people of all races and religion,” he said. -Bernama