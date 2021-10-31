Bersatu ready to cooperate with Mohamaddin to develop Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: Lahad Datu Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is ready to work with Lahad Datu Member of Parliament Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi(pix) to develop the area.

Mohammaddin, who is also Segama assemblyman, announced his resignation from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) yesterday and would now be a Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government-friendly Independent in the state assembly.

Lahad Datu division Bersatu chief Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan said the party welcomes Mohamaddin’s decision to become an independent state assemblyman friendly to the GRS-led state government.

“I think his (Mohamaddin’s) announcement to leave Warisan shows that he is not confident with the party’s leadership. He can assess that the government today will be able to fight for the people now and in the future.

“He wanted to be an Independent elected representative who is aligned to the Sabah state government, (and) we (Bersatu) welcome the cooperation with him for the prosperity of the people and development in Segama,“ he told reporters after attending the Jalan Segama Bersatu party branch meeting here yesterday.

Mohamaddin, 64 reportedly said the decision to leave the party was made for the sake of bringing development to the Segama state constituency and the Lahad Datu parliamentary constituency.-Bernama