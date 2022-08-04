Bersatu reps disagree with Penang anti-hopping law ruling

PETALING JAYA: Four Bersatu assemblypersons have expressed disagreement with the Federal Court ruling that Penang’s anti-party hopping law did not violate the Federal Constitution, Malaysiakini reports.

“We respect the decision of the Federal Court, but we disagree with it.

“It is important for the public to know that we challenged Article 14A of the Penang Constitution because we believe that as it stands today, the provision is open to abuse.

“The provision is wrongfully being used against us,” Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sungai Acheh), Afif Bahardin (Seberang Jaya), Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (Bertam) and Zolkifly Md Lazim (Telok Bahang) reportedly said in a joint statement today.

Yesterday, the seven-person bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, ruled that Article 14A passed by the state assembly in 2012 is consistent with Article 10(1)(c) of the federal constitution.

The issue of the constitutionality reached the Federal Court level after the action of the four Penang Bersatu representatives who exited the PH coalition in 2020 and in turn became opposition backbenchers.