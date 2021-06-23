Bersatu: Srikandi Johor Bharu division not disbanded

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Bahru Bersatu said that its women’s wing was not disbanded instead, it is still running as usual to serve the community and the party.

Johor Bahru Bersatu Division Chief Abdull Bakar Ali said he was aware of the resignation of some members of the division’s Srikandi committee on June 20.

However, Abdull Bakar said according to the party's constitution, Srikandi Johor Bahru Division was still relevant and did not need to be dissolved.

“The current focus of the Johor Bahru Division is to combat the Covid-19 pandemic along with Perikatan Nasional government,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

On Monday (June 21), the media reported that Bersatu Srikandi Johor Bahru Division permanent chairman Masazlina Bachok along with her deputy Khairunnisah Ali and six Srikandi leaders announced their resignation effective June 20.

Abdull Bakar said several Srikandi leaders who still wanted to be with the party had also retracted their resignation letter. -Bernama