Bersatu to cooperate with MACC on frozen bank accounts: Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will continue to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with regard to the freezing of the party’s bank accounts by the commission.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (pix) said Bersatu accepted that the MACC took these steps as part of its investigation process.

“Bersatu leaders and party officials who have been summoned by the MACC have been asked to give their fullest cooperation,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Prior to this, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the commission had frozen several Bersatu bank accounts to help in the investigation.

It is understood that freezing the accounts was related to MACC investigations connected with the alleged embezzlement of RM600 billion in funds that were used when the country was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Dec 6, Azam said his team had opened an investigation paper regarding the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in funds by the previous government. -Bernama