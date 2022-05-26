Bersatu to submit name as Zuraida's Cabinet replacement to PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu will submit a name to the prime minister soon for appointment as a Cabinet member to replace Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, who announced her resignation from the party today.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix), in a statement, said the party was doing this because Zuraida’s position as Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister was part of the party’s quota.

According to Muhyiddin, Zuraida’s membership in Bersatu was discussed in a recent supreme council meeting following reports that she was directly involved in the setting up of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and had participated in its activities.

As a result, a show-cause letter dated May 9, 2022 was sent to Zuraida and the Ampang Member of Parliament replied via a letter dated May 23, 2022, he said.

“The next step is to refer her case to the party’s Disciplinary Board.

“However, since she announced her decision to join PBM in a press statement today, her membership in Bersatu has been immediately nullified in accordance with Clause 10 of the Bersatu Constitution,” Muhyiddin said.

Zuraida announced that she has decided to join PBM because she believed in its struggle and six core principles.-Bernama