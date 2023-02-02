Bersatu will be in touch with MACC over frozen accounts, says Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will send a letter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to request the latter to lift the freeze order on the party’s bank accounts.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said lifting the order was crucial to enable the party’s administration to run smoothly and its financial commitments to be paid on schedule.

“When our accounts are frozen, we don’t have funds to pay administrative salaries even for one month. And now they (MACC) say the accounts will be frozen for three months, which will affect the party’s administration.

“Therefore, we request that once the MACC completes its investigation and finds no wrongdoings or abuse of power, it will lift the order as soon as possible,” he told a press conference after the Perikatan Nasional Members of Parliament (MP) retreat here today.

Elaborating, Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP, said MACC’s move also affected Bersatu’s preparation for the upcoming six state elections.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that several bank accounts belonging to Bersatu have been frozen to assist in an investigation.

It is understood that that action is related to the MACC’s investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion in funds used by the government when the country was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.