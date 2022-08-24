Bersih launches petition to reject pardon request for Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak became the first-ever former Malaysian Prime Minister to be sent to jail.

Najib was handed a 12-year jail sentence by five judges led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat. He was also given a RM210 million fine.

But even as the former PM made his way to Kajang Prison, there were rumors that the man could still walk free – through a royal pardon by the Agong.

Responding to this, the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) has started a petition, appealing to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to reject any pardon request for incarcerated Pekan MP.

The petition also highlighted the severe impact of corruption by elected officials, who used the Rakyat’s money to enrich themselves instead of actually helping the population and the economy.