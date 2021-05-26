Bersih: Push govt to enact GLC Act on appointees

PETALING JAYA: Bersih 2.0 has urged Malaysians to demand that the government enacts a GLC Act so that politicians, especially elected representatives, will no longer be appointed into GLCs as reward for their support to the government.

It asked Prasana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul , who is also the MP for Pasir Salak, to resign immediately over his dealing with the Kelana Jaya LRT accident recently.

The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections said his unprofessional and unbecoming attitude shows that the appointment of politicians into GLCs will have serious effects especially when the appointees are not qualified to lead important bodies such as Prasana.

“After the recent press conference, Tajuddin Rahman clearly showed he has no clear idea on how to assist the victims. In fact, he seems to take the tragic incident lightly, which involved 213 passengers where 47 of them were severely injured and another 166 with minor injuries,” Bersih said in a statement.

“It also doesn’t make sense for the country to waste tens of millions of ringgit just to keep politicians in the GLC so that some parties can maintain in power? It is very clear that such political appointments do not benefit the people and this should be changed immediately.”

It also called for an independent investigation into the cause of the accident and to bring the parties involved to justice. Reasonable compensation should also be given to all victims, especially those who were seriously injured, it added.