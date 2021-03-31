Besut police remove ‘Ah Long’ posters

BESUT: Besut police removed 800 advertisement posters put up by illegal money lenders or ‘Ah Long’ to prevent the public from being influenced into taking loans from the syndicates.

Besut district police chief, Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the ‘Op Vulture’, conducted in collaboration with the Besut District Council (MDB), involved the whole district from March 26.

‘’Police found the syndicates had taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to put up posters at numerous locations to seek more victims of easy loans.

‘’We hope this move can check the illegal activity from becoming rampant as it can impact the public if not checked,’’ he told reporters at the Besut district police headquarters today.

Abdul Rozak said the Kampung Raja area had the most posters removed (350) followed by Kuala Besut (250) and Jertih (200).

He also reminded the public to report to the police if they see individuals putting up posters or illegal loan advertisements in the district.

‘’We hope our stern action can thwart ‘Ah Long’ from seeking new victims, and also vandalism.

“Not many realise that putting up such a poster is an offence under Section 29A(A) of the Moneylenders Act 1951, which provides for a jail term of up to two years and a fine of RM20,000 if found guilty,” he added. — Bernama