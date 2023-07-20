Betamek dividend 1.0 sen per share, net profit RM4.79 Q1’23

PETALING JAYA: Electronics manufacturing services provider Betamek Bhd declared dividends of RM4.5 million or 1.0 sen per share, after booking a net profit of RM4.79 million or 1.1 sen per share in its first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The group said that the performance was on the back of RM43.45 million in revenue recorded in the quarter, of which 77.4% was derived from the vehicle audio and visual product segment, with the balance coming from the vehicle accessories segment.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 1.0 sen per share with an entitlement date of August 3, payable on August 18.

Quarter-on-quarter, Betamek’s net profit was down 16% from RM5.7 million, while revenue fell 22% from RM56.0 million, in absence of the sales tax exemption incentive for passenger vehicles that concluded in March this year.

The group supplies vehicle audio and video products for Perodua. The national carmaker sees strong sales volume of 705,000 units for the year 2023 and expects to capture 44.5% market share despite industry expectations of lower volume on expiration of the tax scheme.

Managing Director Mirzan Mahathir said that the automotive industry is transforming, with growth in markets like electric vehicles opening more doors for the group.

“As Betamek continues to serve its main client in the Malaysian market, it has taken steps to explore innovative technology solutions in preparation of future demand...this includes a potential collaboration with its technology partner Shenzen Zhonghong Technology Co Ltd to look into this market, potentially develop intellectual property and market the final products.

“Things are progressing for Betamek in the expansion of its research and development space, and storage facilities to accommodate the increasing order volume,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the group will see an upgrade in its manufacturing capabilities to improve automation, which includes investing in smart warehousing and material handling systems, as well as purchasing more machines for better efficiency.

Mirzan added that the normalisation of supply chain and raw material prices, coupled with efforts to better control operating and finance costs, will further support its performance.

The group has declared RM6.8 million in dividends since its listing in October 2022. The group will continue to improve its operating performance while in the scout of new opportunities to add value to shareholders.