Better solutions needed to tackle Batu Ferringhi’s soil erosion problem, says CAP

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) wants the Penang government to take more drastic measures to stop the alarming rate of soil erosion along Batu Ferringhi beach.

CAP education officer N.V. Subbarow said that the sandbags used as wave breakers have made the situation worse.

“We suggest the state government plant mangrove trees as it would help in preventing soil erosion. We would also want the state government to look into the concerns aired by the residents there,“ he told reporters when met at Batu Ferringhi beach.

He stated that the extensive stretch of sandbags along the beach does not help to resolve the issue as soil erosion is caused by strong waves.

Subbarow urged the state government to re-evaluate the sandbag project to save the beach that was once a popular tourist spot.

Meanwhile, Anuar Abd Aziz, 53, a water sports operator at the beach, said the pile of sandbags in the area has made the beach no longer popular among tourists as well as the locals.

He added that the sandbags placed along the beach not only do not help prevent erosion but only worsen the spectacular view of the beach.

“The collapsed sandbags are causing anxiety among beachgoers. This situation will eventually cause flooding to occur,” he added. -Bernama