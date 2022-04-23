Beware of fake Petronas lucky draw link: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) has detected a fake link related to a lucky draw allegedly organised by Petronas.

Its director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the link transmitted through the WhatsApp application was https://thursdaystagnation.top/petronas-gf/tb.php?oiesclfi1650589983456 , which if clicked would take users to a website believed to be a 'phishing website'.

“After clicking on the link, users will be asked to answer four simple survey questions that are believed to be designed for the purpose of obtaining user data (phishing),“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Kamarudin said, after answering all the questions, users were required to send the link to 20 other people and further review found that the website was fake and had nothing to do with Petronas.

As a precautionary measure, Mohd Kamarudin advised the public not to browse the content of the website because it is believed to contain 'trojans/malware' that can harm the data stored on users' devices.

For advice or further information, the public can contact the CCD Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599.-Bernama