Beware of flying dust on Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis road

GUA MUSANG: More than 5,000 motorists using the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis road in Pahang have to brave the risks from heavy flying dust after construction of the Central Spine Road, a non-toll route in Kelantan and Pahang began last month.

Nur Adilah Zulkifli, 34, said the effect is from the poor maintenance at the section which caused extremely poor visibility to road users.

“The authorities should be monitoring the works carried out at the project site as several areas of the road is now filled with potholes and is slippery from damp surface.

“We sympathise with the residents of Taman Wangi, Kesedar Jaya, Tanah Putih, Kampung Pulai, Chin Teck who are using road daily and when it rains the road is very slippery and is dangerous to motorcyclists,” she told reporters here today.

Mohd Asmadi Hassan, 56, said apart from the road surface, users have to be very careful due to careless contractors and parties in neglecting the safety of road users.

“Construction warning signages are placed too close together and sometimes they are too close to one of the lanes.

“We hope that the concerned parties will take greater responsibility about the safety of road users here and there is a need to immediately overcome the problems we are currently facing,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang senior environmental control officer Zaharizam Johny said his department had received complaints from road users regarding the problems over the conditions of the route.

“Follow-up action will be taken and it is still being investigated,“ he said.-Bernama