Beware of online scams, govt retirees told

SEREMBAN: Government retirees have been advised to always be careful to avoid falling prey to fraudulent activities such as non-existent investment schemes.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun(pix) said based on statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) a total of 2,464 cases commercial crime cases that resulted in huge losses were recorded in the state from 2019 to last year.

Of the total, 888 were cases of non-existent loans, followed by online purchase scams (861 cases), Macau Scam (479 cases) and love scams (236 cases).

“This is very worrying...therefore, I would like to remind all not to allow ourselves to be easily deceived,” he said in his speech at an appreciation ceremony for 107 retired civil servants in the state, here today.

Present was Negeri Sembilan State secretary Datuk Dr Razali Abdul Malik.

Aminuddin said several efforts had been made to curb online fraud cases, including spreading awareness through social media and mass media so that the people would not be easily influenced by offers made by a third party.

“Retirees especially in the state need to be wary of various tactics used by scammers.

“The state government would like to remind the people to always verify and check with the relevant parties before making any financial transaction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the state government welcomed the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for the period 2021 to 2025, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last month.

He said the state government saw that there was a strategic direction to develop the socio-economic status of the locals through the construction of the Malaysian Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bandar Enstek here in 2022, with the aim of preventing illness, disability and death due to infectious diseases.

Aminuddin said apart from that, the construction of a new road from Kampung Gagu, Jelebu to Ulu Beranang at a cost of RM179.2 million was an effort to transform rural areas with high added value.

He said it could be boosted through e-commerce platforms, smart agriculture and rural industries in line with the National Rural Physical Planning Policy 2030.

“This policy encourages the process of rural rebound by targeting positive change for rural areas.

“This effort will make the village a place of choice due to the beauty and tranquility of the village as well as the job opportunities available and good public facilities,“ he added.-Bernama