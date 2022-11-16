Beyoncé leads 65th annual Grammy Awards nominations

LOS ANGELES: American singer Beyoncé led nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards with nine nods, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday.

The pop star was nominated across top categories, including “Break My Soul” for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and “Renaissance” for Album of the Year, said Xinhua.

With this year’s nominations, Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammy history.

Kendrick Lamar came behind Beyoncé with eight nominations this year, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven respectively.

“Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honoured to celebrate music’s power to lift people up and to bring them together,“ Xinhua quoted Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, as saying in a press release.

“I’m energised by this year’s slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is,“ he added.

As the only peer-voted music award, the Grammy Awards are selected by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, composers, producers, mixers, and engineers, according to the organisers.

The annual Grammy Awards is presented by the Recording Academy to recognise achievements in the US music industry. The 65th annual Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb 5, 2023.-Bernama