BFood to announce JV with Paris Baquette Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) is set to announce a joint venture with Paris Baguette Singapore next Monday.

Paris Baguette is a French-inspired bakery brand operated by Seoul-based food company SPC Group and is the number one bakery chain in South Korea. To date, there are over 3,400 stores in South Korea, and more than 440 locations across the US, China, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Singapore.

SPC Group’s brands include SPC Samlip, Paris Baguette, Baskin Robins, and Dunkin Donuts. According to its website, SPC Group is expanding its global business, such as by building a production facility in Malaysia. The group will expand Paris Baguette throughout Southeast Asia through partnerships, including in Malaysia with local partners. SPC Group recently opened three Paris Baguette stores consecutively in Indonesia.

BFood is primarily engaged in developing and operating the Starbucks Coffee brand in Malaysia and Brunei, developing and operating the Kenny Rogers Roasters chain in Malaysia as well as Jollibean and various brands in Singapore.

According to its media invitation, BFood will be holding the joint venture signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur with spokespersons from BFood and Paris Baguette South East Asia.