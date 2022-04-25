Biden administration reportedly to renew push Covid-19 response funding

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will reportedly renew the push to secure funding for Covid-19 response when Congress returns from recess, reported Xinhua.

“Congressional inaction is already taking its toll -- from uninsured Americans suddenly having to foot the bill for tests, treatments, and vaccines, to states receiving fewer monoclonal antibodies to keep people out the hospital,“ a White House official told CNN last week.

“Further inaction is unacceptable, and Congress must promptly provide us the funds we urgently need to protect the American people and abroad,“ the official added.

Anthony Fauci, a top US infectious disease expert, said earlier this month that he expects the BA.2 subvariant to fuel an increase in Covid-19 cases across the United States.

“I would not be surprised if we see an uptick in cases,“ said Fauci, also the White House medical adviser, adding the best way to avoid it “is to get more people vaccinated.”

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the United States has reached nearly 81 million, with over 991,000 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.-Bernama