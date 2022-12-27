Biden approves federal aid to New York amid deadly blizzard

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration on Monday for the state of New York amid a deadly blizzard.

Biden declared “an emergency exists” in the Empire State and ordered federal assistance to aid state and local response efforts, according to the White House, Xinhua reported.

Sustained blizzard conditions and frigid temperatures have taken at least 27 lives in New York as of Monday. More than 50 fatalities have been reported nationwide.

“The storm is weakening, but we are not out of the woods yet,“ tweeted New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday.

“Do not take a chance,“ Hochul warned. “Stay home, stay off the roads, and stay safe.”-Bernama