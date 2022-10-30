Biden offers deepest condolences over deadly stampede in Seoul

SEOUL: United States President Joe Biden (pix) expressed “deepest condolences” over a deadly stampede in Seoul that killed at least 149 people, Yonhap News Agency reported.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of South Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,“ Biden said in a statement, referring to first lady Jill Biden.

“The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital – and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The US stands with South Korea during this tragic time,“ he said.

A total of 149 people, including two foreigners, had been confirmed dead as of early Sunday morning with 76 others injured, 57 of them seriously, fire authorities said, adding the death toll could rise further.

Choi Seong Beom, head of the fire department in Yongsan, which includes Itaewon, told reporters “many casualties were incurred as a crowd of people fell over during Halloween parties.”

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be known.

Shortly after the stampede, President Yoon Suk Yeol presided over two successive emergency meetings, ordering officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the injured, the presidential office said.

Police plan to launch an investigation soon into whether bars and clubs in the area were in compliance with safety regulations.

Separately, Prime Minister Han Duck Soo instructed officials to make utmost efforts to minimize damages.-Bernama