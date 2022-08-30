Biden plans to sell Taiwan US$1.1 billion in weapons: US media

TAIPEI: United States (US) President Joe Biden(pix) plans to propose the sale of a US$1.1 billion weapons package to Taiwan that includes 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles.

The package would include 60 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II missiles for US$355 million, 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical air-to-air missiles for US$85.6 million, and an extension of a surveillance radar contract worth US$655.4 million, reported the Central News Agency citing Politico, an US based media outlet.

The Sidewinder missiles will arm Taipei's U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, the report said in an exclusive report, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the package.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

“As a matter of policy, we do not publicly comment or confirm proposed defense sales until they have new formally notified to Congress,“ the spokesperson told CNA.

The arms sale would come at a time of high tensions in the Taiwan Strait and more broadly in East Asia as China's military continues to conduct maneuvers in the region and threaten the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.-Bernama