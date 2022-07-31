Biden’s approval rate dips to new low: Gallup

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s(pix) job approval rating has fallen to 38 per cent, the first time his rating has dropped below 40 per cent, reported Xinhua based on the latest Gallup poll.

The survey finds that 59 per cent of Americans disapprove of the job Biden is doing, the highest for him to date.

A follow-up question finds 45 per cent of Americans strongly disapprove of the veteran Democrat’s performance, while only 13 per cent strongly approve.

The 31 per cent of independents approving of Biden is also a new low while Republican approval rate for him continues to fall.

While Biden retains the support of the vast majority of Democrats, his 78 per cent approval rating among his fellow partisans ties as the lowest for him to date, which previously emerged in December, according to Gallup.-Bernama